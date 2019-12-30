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Infowars Super-fan And French Quarter Patriot "Bad Ass Uncle Sam" Faces Potential Arrest After Attacked By Liberal
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20 views • December 30, 2019
Bad Ass Uncle Sam recants his experience defending himself from an angry liberal he encountered with his freedom exhibit in New Orleans. Watch and learn from this real-world scenario on how protect yourself when you need to diffuse the threat of violence for expressing your free speech!
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