NWO: Former immigration officer says chaos at the US southern border is about child trafficking
Published 15 hours ago

Credits to Redacted (Clayton Morris) and Jim Crenshaw.

Carlos Arellano, a former immigration officer, claims that the fiasco at the US southern border is about selling children in the United States.

As Bible prophecy says in Revelation 13:11, the second beast or the beast that rises out of the earth, the United States, used to speak as a lamb or demonstrated Christian values but now speaks as a dragon, which represents satan in Revelation 12:9.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

