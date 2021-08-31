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CLIMATE AND EARTH CHANGES
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111 views • August 31, 2021
What do the Ancients, spiritual mentors and teachers of the Creator, say about climate and Earth changes? What has been predicted as far back as 2007 in the channeled messages? What is causing the change? Plus, new predictions on the Continental Divide. What can we do to prepare?
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