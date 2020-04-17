Jesus Christ - The Deep State is Led by The Devil

Saturday, April 11, 2020: (Easter Vigil)Jesus said: “My people, at the moment of My Resurrection all of heaven rejoiced, and some souls in purgatory, who were ready, were able to enter the opened gates of heaven. This is a great time for rejoicing as you read the accounts of My Resurrection. For three days I was in the tomb, but death had no hold on Me, and I rose from the tomb as I had prophesied to My apostles. The glory of My empty tomb was soon shared by My believing apostles. When I resurrected, the heat of that moment singed the Holy Shroud that is kept in Turin, Italy. This Shroud is a living testimony to My Resurrection. Now, you will share in My glorious celebration of Easter. You are held inside, but you can still be joyful on My feast day of Easter, as I overcame sin and death in My defeat of Satan.”-------------------A White House petition calling for the investigation of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has amassed nearly 300,000 signatures, triple the threshold that requires an official government response.