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Dr Mark McDonald - Mass Delusional Psychosis
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71 views • January 17, 2022
Doctor Mark McDonald talks with Del Bigtree on the conclusions that he's developed. Similar to Dr Mattias Desmet of Belgium however Doctor McDonald calls it slightly different.
Further hypotheses that gel very closely with Dr Desmet's.
Credit The Highwire and Dr Mark McDonald
thehighwire.com
Further hypotheses that gel very closely with Dr Desmet's.
Credit The Highwire and Dr Mark McDonald
thehighwire.com
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