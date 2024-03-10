Full Support To Hamas': NATO Nation Shocks Ally U.S; Calls Israel 'Terror State' Amid Gaza War

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come out in open support of Gaza militant group Hamas, saying that no one can force his country to call Hamas a terror group. “No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organisation….Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them
