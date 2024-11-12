BGMCTV EREV SHABBAT P057 Parasha 003 Lekh L’kha (Get yourself out) B’resheet (Gen) 12:1-17:27

P057 Lekh L’kha (Get yourself out) B’resheet (Gen) 12:1-17:27

Synopsis – The promise of the Lord to His chosen people. As long as they walk in His ways and follow the rules He set up there will be shalom.

Theme & Message – Avram is asked by God to leave his father’s house. A difficult choice to leave what you have known to an unknown but blessed life ahead. Sedom and `Amorah (Sodom & Gomorrah). To live between Beth El (House of God) and Ai (Heap of ruin) for Avram and Lot. The prophecy about Messiah. Messiah would be a priest and a King on the order of Malki-Tzedek (Melchizedek). Finally the Birth of Ishmael and the problems that caused.

One of the main sections of this Parash is the seven fold blessing found in Beresheet 12.

Gen 12:2 I will make of you a great nation, I will bless you, and I will make your name great; and you are to be a blessing.

Gen 12:3 I will bless those who bless you, but I will curse anyone who curses you; and by you all the families of the earth will be blessed."





1) I will make of you a great nation,

2) I will bless you,

3) I will make your name great;

4) you are to be a blessing.

5) I will bless those who bless you,

6) I will curse anyone who curses you;

7) by you all the families of the earth will be blessed."





