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ZAC-HEB PHARMACIST, MURDERERS THAT WILL CONTINUE TO KILL, EVEN WITH ADVERSE REACTIONS LIST IN HAND!
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371 views • April 03, 2022
SAY HELLO TO ZAC the HEB pharmacist located at
10251 Kempwood Dr
Houston, TX 77043
+1 (713) 996-0449
Zac says I am undermining millions of health care professionals giving these death shots. God I sure hope so. That’s the best compliment I’ve had this year.
Zac says the injections are FDA approved
Zac says the Pfizer injections are safe and effective. - lie
Zac says he would give the injections to his father.-stupid
Zac says I’m pushing my ideology...
Zac I’m sorry to say, is in for some extremely harsh realities.-truth
BTW Zack, the mask are to be worn up over the nose. That’s your truth, not mine.
You cannot wake up the dead, but you can put them on notice. Source: Daddomatto
10251 Kempwood Dr
Houston, TX 77043
+1 (713) 996-0449
Zac says I am undermining millions of health care professionals giving these death shots. God I sure hope so. That’s the best compliment I’ve had this year.
Zac says the injections are FDA approved
Zac says the Pfizer injections are safe and effective. - lie
Zac says he would give the injections to his father.-stupid
Zac says I’m pushing my ideology...
Zac I’m sorry to say, is in for some extremely harsh realities.-truth
BTW Zack, the mask are to be worn up over the nose. That’s your truth, not mine.
You cannot wake up the dead, but you can put them on notice. Source: Daddomatto
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