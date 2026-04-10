Iranians know their way around an F'ing Jew (Satire)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116379915884649623
I am SvenVonErick on X.
I have donated all I had to help a camp of over 2000 mainly women on children from a village in Ukraind that was rocket attacked 2022 & they ended up in Moldova UN Refugee Camp with the clothes on their backs. Many are now dying from 1 meal a day if donated spoiled food not fit for fatening pigs, little medicine & medical care.
I have promised Hannah Ivan & others I would take donations to get them food & medicine & how to help them you, to eat, or to get out.
I have donated beyond what I have received.
I want to get to Moldova to start losting videos & stories of the IDF atrocities, War Crimes, Human & Narcotics Trafficking, all for laundering US Taxpayer Dollars with NATO & UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella.
#WBNemesis
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Samem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
1 706 740 9324