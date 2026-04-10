Iranians know their way around an F'ing Jew (Satire)

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116379915884649623





I am SvenVonErick on X.





I have donated all I had to help a camp of over 2000 mainly women on children from a village in Ukraind that was rocket attacked 2022 & they ended up in Moldova UN Refugee Camp with the clothes on their backs. Many are now dying from 1 meal a day if donated spoiled food not fit for fatening pigs, little medicine & medical care.





I have promised Hannah Ivan & others I would take donations to get them food & medicine & how to help them you, to eat, or to get out.





I have donated beyond what I have received.





I want to get to Moldova to start losting videos & stories of the IDF atrocities, War Crimes, Human & Narcotics Trafficking, all for laundering US Taxpayer Dollars with NATO & UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella.





#WBNemesis





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Samem, NH 03079 USA





+1 860 574 0695





1 706 740 9324