9 - LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 9 in our first series of “Get Biblical Understanding” In this session we’re continuing our review of many of the verses that have to do with love. There is no other biblical topic more important than this one. Therefore it is imperative that we “get understanding” of this tremendous attribute of God.





PHILEMON 1:1-2 Paul, a prisoner of Jesus Christ, and Timothy our brother, unto Philemon our dearly beloved, and fellowlabourer, And to our beloved Apphia, and Archippus our fellowsoldier, and to the church in thy house:





PHILEMON 1:5-7 Hearing of thy love and faith, which thou hast toward the Lord Jesus, and toward all saints; That the communication of thy faith may become effectual by the acknowledging of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus. For we have great joy and consolation in thy love, because the bowels [hearts] of the saints are refreshed by thee, brother.





PHILEMON 1:8-9 Wherefore, though I might be much bold in Christ to enjoin [command] thee that which is convenient [fitting], Yet for love's sake I rather beseech thee, being such an one as Paul the aged, and now also a prisoner of Jesus Christ.





HEBREWS 6:10 For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have showed toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister.





HEBREWS 10:24 And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works:





HEBREWS 12:6 For whom the Lord loveth he chasteneth, and scourgeth every son whom he receiveth.





HEBREWS 13:1 Let brotherly love continue.





JAMES 2:5 Hearken, my beloved brethren, Hath not God chosen the poor of this world rich in faith, and heirs of the kingdom which he hath promised to them that love him?





JAMES 2:8 If ye fulfil the royal law according to the scripture, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself, ye do well:





