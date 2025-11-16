Israel, You Shall Be Surrounded On All Sides 11-15-25@8:46 AM Shared 11-16-25

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel, You Shall Be Surrounded On All Sides 11-15-25@8:46 AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
184 followers
26 views • 21 hours ago

A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the judgment fires upon Isreal and how America will not be able to help when she has fallen.

Zechariah 14:3-4

3 Then shall the Lord go forth, and fight against those nations, as when he fought in the day of battle.

4 And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east, and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west, and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north, and half of it toward the south.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

Closed

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry

americaisraelburning
