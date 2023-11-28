Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Greatest Financial Loss in World History, Millions Will Be Devastated: G. Edward Griffin
channel image
What is happening
9139 Subscribers
Shop now
650 views
Published 15 hours ago

Commodity Culture
 Oct 13, 2023 #bankingcrisis #federalreserve #thefed
Author of 'The Creature From Jekyll Island' G. Edward Griffin warns that rapidly expanding government debt and the coming collapse of the financial system will lead to unimaginable losses that threaten to wipe out millions, if the people don't stand up and do something about it. Please Visit Our Sponsor: https://moneymetals.com Receive a $10 credit during checkout. Use coupon code: JesseDay Follow Jesse Day on Twitter:   / jessebday   The Chasm: https://chasm.realityzone.com Red Pill University: https://redpilluniversity.org 00:00 Introduction 01:05 What Inspired 'The Creature From Jekyll Island'? 10:17 Global Concentration of Wealth 16:05 Bank Bailouts Are Built Into the System 20:57 Danger of Central Bank Digital Currency 22:58 How to Protect Our Wealth and Freedom 33:59 Importance of Gold and Silver 39:28 Could We Return to a Gold Standard? #federalreserve #thefed #bankingcrisis
Keywords
federal reservemoneygoldsilverdollarg edward griffinworld historycbdcdevastatedgreatest financial lossbankingcrisiscommodity culture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket