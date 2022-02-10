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Jennette McCurdy Exposes Nickelodeon Pedophile Dan Schneider
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165 views • February 10, 2022
Multiple names of Nickelodeon stars who worked closely with Dan Schneider have been mentioned in connection with the various accounts of Schnieder's behavior, including Miranda Cosgrove, and Jennette McCurdy, who appeared on iCarly.
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