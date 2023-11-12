Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pope Approves Baptizing Transgenders. Climate Change Visas. Biden Promotes Climate Activist In DOI
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
9 Subscribers
10 views
Published 21 hours ago

Global faith leaders call for urgent action on climate change. Ahead of COP28, pope spurs policymakers, faith leaders to push climate action. Pope Francis to join other clergy at first ‘Faith Pavilion’ at climate summit‘This demonstrates the significance of the interfaith movement in helping to tackle the climate emergency,’ said one faith leader about the pavilion.


Pope to address UN climate conference, inaugurate 'Faith Pavilion'


Religion and Sustainability at COP28


Global faith leaders unite to declare support for urgent climate action


Global faith leaders call for urgent action on climate change

Representatives the the world’s religions have signed an appeal calling for political leaders at next month’s COP28 climate summit to take meaningful action to respond to the urgent crisis of climate change.


Virginia photographer wins right to refuse same-sex weddings in federal lawsuit settlement. The U.S. Court of Appeals cited the recent Supreme Court case in favor of a graphic designer who refused to create websites for same-sex weddings


Vatican Says Transgender People Can Be Baptized and Become Godparents

A document approved by Pope Francis lays out nuanced guidance in keeping with his vision of a more inclusive church, but it does not amount to a policy change in the church, the Vatican says.


Vatican steps closer to allowing transgender people to be baptized as Catholics


Australia offers Tuvalu residents climate change visas


Biden admin gives major promotion to official who failed Senate confirmation over climate activism. Daniel-Davis' appointment seems like 'slap in the face to the American public,' watchdog group says


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#PopeFrancis

#COP28

#ClimateVisa


#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast


#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
climate changesdaclimate activismbible prophecymark of the beastpope francisseventh day adventistclimate actionclimate lawssunday lawbiden adminclimate sundayclimate summitsda sermoncop28photographer refuses gay weddingsame sex wedding lawsuittransgender baptismcatholic baptizing transgenersfaith pavilionun climate conferenceglobal faith leadersclimate change visasclimate change feesdrought in syria

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket