Pope Approves Baptizing Transgenders. Climate Change Visas. Biden Promotes Climate Activist In DOI

Global faith leaders call for urgent action on climate change. Ahead of COP28, pope spurs policymakers, faith leaders to push climate action. Pope Francis to join other clergy at first ‘Faith Pavilion’ at climate summit‘This demonstrates the significance of the interfaith movement in helping to tackle the climate emergency,’ said one faith leader about the pavilion.





Pope to address UN climate conference, inaugurate 'Faith Pavilion'





Religion and Sustainability at COP28





Global faith leaders unite to declare support for urgent climate action





Global faith leaders call for urgent action on climate change

Representatives the the world’s religions have signed an appeal calling for political leaders at next month’s COP28 climate summit to take meaningful action to respond to the urgent crisis of climate change.





Virginia photographer wins right to refuse same-sex weddings in federal lawsuit settlement. The U.S. Court of Appeals cited the recent Supreme Court case in favor of a graphic designer who refused to create websites for same-sex weddings





Vatican Says Transgender People Can Be Baptized and Become Godparents

A document approved by Pope Francis lays out nuanced guidance in keeping with his vision of a more inclusive church, but it does not amount to a policy change in the church, the Vatican says.





Vatican steps closer to allowing transgender people to be baptized as Catholics





Australia offers Tuvalu residents climate change visas





Biden admin gives major promotion to official who failed Senate confirmation over climate activism. Daniel-Davis' appointment seems like 'slap in the face to the American public,' watchdog group says





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#PopeFrancis

#COP28

#ClimateVisa





#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast





#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy