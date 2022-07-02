Dr. Jane Ruby: Colin Powell Death Clue Points To Jab

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Colin Powell died last fall. He was old, and he had cancer, but neither age nor cancer killed him. In fact, Colin Powell officially died of Covid, despite having just been vaccinated. He also died just before he was scheduled to receive a vaccine booster. So, was it Covid that killed him…or was it the shot he and everyone else insisted that he get? . Dr. Jane Ruby may have the answer to that. She says that after an investigation she has discovered an exact match in the VAERS system for Colin Powell’s death.