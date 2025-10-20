"What steps are you taking to maintain the ceasefire?"

"Well, a lot of steps. Right now, it's in the hands of others."

More about this: Adding: Israel armed and empowered ISIS-affiliated gangs in Gaza precisely for this moment to use them as a pretext to “break the ceasefire” and justify renewed military operations.

We exposed this plan months ago in our July feature:

“Guns, Flour, and Blood: How Israel Uses Aid and Militias to Legitimize Mass Violence in Gaza”

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/guns-flour-and-blood-how-israel-uses



It detailed how Tel Aviv’s hybrid warfare strategy fused aid distribution, private militias, and covert funding to manufacture chaos and claim “self-defense” during politically timed escalations.

