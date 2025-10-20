© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"What steps are you taking to maintain the ceasefire?"
"Well, a lot of steps. Right now, it's in the hands of others."
More about this: Adding: Israel armed and empowered ISIS-affiliated gangs in Gaza precisely for this moment to use them as a pretext to “break the ceasefire” and justify renewed military operations.
We exposed this plan months ago in our July feature:
“Guns, Flour, and Blood: How Israel Uses Aid and Militias to Legitimize Mass Violence in Gaza”
https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/guns-flour-and-blood-how-israel-uses
It detailed how Tel Aviv’s hybrid warfare strategy fused aid distribution, private militias, and covert funding to manufacture chaos and claim “self-defense” during politically timed escalations.
This from @DDGeopolitics