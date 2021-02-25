TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH DOC BURKHART - FEBRUARY 25, 2021 (MIRROR)

Feb 25, 2021Courtesy of TruNewsThere is renewed outrage over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today. Meanwhile, in New York state, another out-of-touch politician is under fire. The word “impeach” is being thrown around a lot in connection with Governor Cuomo.There is a battle of ideologies going on in the halls of Congress in Washington, as congressional representatives from both sides of the aisle slug it out with the LGBTQ rhetoric.On Corona Crazy, the global elite have a plan to use Coronavirus to make sure everyone submits to the mask mandate and injection jab.Dr. Tom Frieden, a mask supporter, says that the reason for the reduced flu numbers is because we are wearing masks. Does this mean we will ALWAYS have to wear masks? And in one high school, sitting in covid tents is better than sitting at home.