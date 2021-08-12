Biden and Administrations of All Western Democracies Should Hold CCP Accountable

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08/08/2021 Former director of national intelligence, John Radcliffe: Biden administration as well as administration’s of all Western democracies should approach policy decisions with regard to accountability for the great economic losses and for loss of life caused by the CCP.