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Important Questions
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27 views • December 07, 2021
Stew Peters raises some important questions in this video. Medical care is not health care. An MD is a doctor of medicine, not a doctor of health. Naturopathic health care is an under-utilized alternative to allopathic medicine. The medical establishment worldwide has shown its true colors during the so-called covid "pandemic": allegiance to money and power, big pharma, and the industries that control allopathic doctors, including the hospital and insurance industries, all at the expense of their patients' health.
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