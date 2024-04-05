Create New Account
⚡️ The UKR Nazis Shot 2 of their Brothers-in-Arms before Loading them into a Landing Boat - Ukrainian military officers on the right bank of the Dnipro
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Nazis shot their own militants before loading them into a landing boat

Most likely, the militants refused to go on the task. They killed two of their own, loaded the bodies into a landing boat and set sail. - RIAN.

Russian drone videoed this.

