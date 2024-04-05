⚡️ The UKR Nazis Shot 2 of their Brothers-in-Arms before Loading them into a Landing Boat - Ukrainian military officers on the right bank of the Dnipro

Nazis shot their own militants before loading them into a landing boat
Most likely, the militants refused to go on the task. They killed two of their own, loaded the bodies into a landing boat and set sail. - RIAN.
Russian drone videoed this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.