Break Western media, Hamas hostages say everything
Published Thursday

Contradicting Western media reports, the hostages released by Hamas in Gaza, Yocheved Lifshitz (85) and Nurit Cooper (79), two Israeli women said everything. They stated that they were treated very well by Hamas, while a mainstream media outlet in an unobjective report claimed that 'they went through hell' after being held captive.

Further Info:

Israelis Lament ‘PR Disaster’ After Freed Israeli Hostage Reveals Hamas ‘Treated Us Very Nicely’

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=274895

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

