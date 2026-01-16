BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Is Just Absolutely Insane! 🤡
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
How is this real? How are these people doctors?

In an incredible Senate hearing meant to address the dangers of abortion pills sold online without proper oversight, a Democratic witness turned the spotlight on herself by refusing to acknowledge that only women can get pregnant.

Dr. Nisha Verma, an OB-GYN tapped by Democrats, evaded direct questions from Republicans, prioritizing “identities” over scientific fact. This exchange highlights how insane woke ideology has infiltrated even medical testimony, undermining protections for women and enabling potential abuse through lax regulations on chemical abortions.

Continued @ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-just-absolutely-insane

_________________________

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

