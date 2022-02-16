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The truth behind HBO VICE’s interview with Mr. Miles Guo Part-2
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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10 views • February 16, 2022
https://gnews.org/2011968/

HBO VICE slandered Mr. Miles Guo in an interview as early as 2017. Later, the media outlet requested for more interviews several times, and promised that both parties have the right to videotape the whole process. Mr. Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblower Revolution, had accepted their request for an interview again on May 18, 2021.

In the six months since the interview with HBO VICE happened, Mr. Guo warned the world as early as June 2021 that the Chinese Communist Party was about to release the virus again to the Western world. Moreover, the CCP virus vaccine will bring a secondary disaster, which already occurred and verified multiple times. At the same time, the disaster continues to expand. During this period, Mr. Guo released the information about Artemisinin and Ivermectin as antidotes against the CCP virus to alleviate the deadly side effects of vaccine, and to save countless people’s lives around the world.
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vaccinewarroombannonbioweaponviceccpmiles guohboartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinezelenkoivermectinhcqccpvirusgtvnavarronfscgettrhcoinisobel yeunghimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movement
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