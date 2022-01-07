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Canadian Cannabis Recap
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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10 views • January 07, 2022
While national regulations remain restrictive, including limitations such as permitting a maximum of 10 milligrams of THC in drinks and edibles, provinces across the country have licensed more retailers and loosened certain regulations, opening regions such as Ontario for strong growth.

According to the governmental statistics agency StatsCan, spending on regulated adult-use cannabis has outpaced that of the legacy market in every quarter since Q3 2020, largely following a period where brands focused on bringing flower products to market that undercut legacy prices.

2021 saw significant product innovation, especially in previously neglected Cannabis 2.0 categories including concentrates and topicals, as well as a proliferation of craft brands competing with large LPs for the increasingly sought-after premium flower segment, which offers margins as much as 4x higher than value flower products.

Episode 860 The #TalkingHedge dives into Brightfield Group’s article...
https://youtu.be/FieVnZbYHjc
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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cannabis industrymarijuana analyticscannabis sales data
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