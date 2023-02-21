X22 REPORT Ep. 3002b - More Biden Does The More People Wake Up, Trump Sends Andrew Jackson Message

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3002b - Feb 20, 2023
More Biden Does The More People Wake Up, Trump Sends Andrew Jackson Message
The more the Biden admin does the worse it gets for them. Biden decided to fly out to Ukraine instead of visiting the people in Ohio. The people of this country saw this and they know know the truth. Why interfere with an enemy while they in the process of destroying themselves. Trump sends a message, he signals that he is following in the path of Andrew Jackson and the plan is working.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
