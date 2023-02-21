Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3002b - More Biden Does The More People Wake Up, Trump Sends Andrew Jackson Message
58 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3002b - Feb 20, 2023

More Biden Does The More People Wake Up, Trump Sends Andrew Jackson Message

The more the Biden admin does the worse it gets for them. Biden decided to fly out to Ukraine instead of visiting the people in Ohio. The people of this country saw this and they know know the truth. Why interfere with an enemy while they in the process of destroying themselves. Trump sends a message, he signals that he is following in the path of Andrew Jackson and the plan is working. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

