⚡️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine made various unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses and withdrew their forces at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Manpower and military equipment of 46th Airmobile Brigade, 35th Marines' Brigade and 61st Chaser Infantry Brigade have been neutralized near Bezymennoye, Novogrigoryevka (Nikolayev region) and Sukhoy Stavok (Kherson region).

📊 The enemy has lost a total of 3 tanks, 4 infantry combat vehicles and 7 other armoured vehicles, 2 pickups with large-caliber machine guns and over 270 servicemen at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the command posts of Kraken nationalist group deployed near Prishib (Kharkov region) and 93rd Mechanized Brigade near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Over 50 nationalists, as well as 16 units of special military equipment and motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Attacks launched by high-precision ground-based armament at the provisional bases of the units from 127th Territorial Defense Brigade and 14th Mechanized Brigade deployed near Kharkov have resulted in the elimination of over 50 and wounding over 120 Ukrainian servicemen.

💥 8 AFU command posts have been neutralized near Lebyazhye, Chervony Yar, Gusarovka and Liman (Kharkov region), Maryinka and Ray-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Krivoy Rog (Dnepropetrovsk region), Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region), as well as 52 artillery units, 153 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 3 AFU missile, artillery and munitions depots have been destroyed near Chuguyev (Kharkov region) and Radushnoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 1 combat vehicle of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system has been destroyed near Chervony Donets (Kharkov region).

💥 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 howitzer has been destroyed near Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Air defence means have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Izyum (Kharkov region), Staromlinovka, Kirillovka, Slavnoye and Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 18 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka and Golaya Pristan (Kherson region), as well as near Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

- Russian Military of Defense