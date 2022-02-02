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America Unhinged Radio: Dr. John Diamond calling for a boycott of Hershey's products.
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3554 views • February 02, 2022
It's time to take a stand - The Hershey Company has begun terminating employees who opted not to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. In addition,
alongside their termination, employees are asked to sign a nine-page confidentiality agreement that would waive their rights to sue the company or talk about their experiences with the company. www.americaunhingedradio.com
alongside their termination, employees are asked to sign a nine-page confidentiality agreement that would waive their rights to sue the company or talk about their experiences with the company. www.americaunhingedradio.com
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