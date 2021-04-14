CCP Has Been So Focused on Pushing United States Out of South China Sea

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4/8/2021 Mr. Bannon explains the important meaning of having the choke points such as Straits of Malacca, Hormuz, Suez under control from the perspective of geopolitics, and calls for the United States to confront the CCP in every aspect of information warfare, economic warfare, etc. in order not to get into kinetic warfare.