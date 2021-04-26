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Criminal Organization Pfizer Profiteering on Covid Vax
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72 views • April 26, 2021
Pfizer, one of the world's largest criminal organizations has been caught yet again profiteering on their plandemic. The FDA and Health Canada did not approve Moderna or Pfizer mRNA gene therapeutics they dubbed "vaccines". It simply authorized them.
Link to Pfizer's criminal activities:
https://www.northamerica-news.com/health/pfizer-the-criminal-organization-that-wants-to-vaccinate-you/
Link to Pfizer's criminal activities:
https://www.northamerica-news.com/health/pfizer-the-criminal-organization-that-wants-to-vaccinate-you/
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