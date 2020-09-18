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The Tangled Web of Cover Upperers.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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39 views • September 18, 2020
In this video I expose one of the major tools that both Corrupt State Department officials & phony 'Fact Checkers' use to stop the spread of news that threatens their Global Corruption Racket! Are the riots in the US linked to the same shady apparatus is covering up the Ukraine scandals? Are the child trafficking cover-upperers using the tools, too?
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REFERENCES:
Q posts: qanon.pub

REASON mag: https://reason.com/2020/09/01/who-fun...

The Hill: Pressed not to Investigate Sor0s: https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/...

Poynter re Crowd Tangle: https://www.poynter.org/tech-tools/20...

Fact Checking Grant Awards: https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking...

Poynter Major Funders: https://www.poynter.org/major-funders/

INN Major Funders: https://inn.org/about/financials/supp...

Judicial Watch re emails Yovanovitch monitoring US citizens: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...

Mercenary Army: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...

Judicial Watch State Dept used Soros-backed Tracking tool: https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...

Ukraine HIV AIDS money embezzled (Judicial Watch): https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...

Derkach re Shabunin: https://derkach.com.ua/en/publication...

Birx Johannesburg wapo: https://www.washingtonpost.com/magazi...

100% Life: https://network.org.ua/en/pepfar-amba...

Soros: Remove Zuckerberg: https://www.ft.com/content/88f6875a-5...

KFF: US Global Health orgs Primer: https://www.kff.org/global-health-pol...
Keywords
cover upchild trafficingexpose george sorosglobal corruptionjudical watch
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy