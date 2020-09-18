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The Tangled Web of Cover Upperers.
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39 views • September 18, 2020
In this video I expose one of the major tools that both Corrupt State Department officials & phony 'Fact Checkers' use to stop the spread of news that threatens their Global Corruption Racket! Are the riots in the US linked to the same shady apparatus is covering up the Ukraine scandals? Are the child trafficking cover-upperers using the tools, too?
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To support my work you can contribute (thank you!!) here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
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Send me something through the mail! My PO Box address is on this page: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact....
Find me on Bitchute (video back & exclusives!): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofF...
REFERENCES:
Q posts: qanon.pub
REASON mag: https://reason.com/2020/09/01/who-fun...
The Hill: Pressed not to Investigate Sor0s: https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/...
Poynter re Crowd Tangle: https://www.poynter.org/tech-tools/20...
Fact Checking Grant Awards: https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking...
Poynter Major Funders: https://www.poynter.org/major-funders/
INN Major Funders: https://inn.org/about/financials/supp...
Judicial Watch re emails Yovanovitch monitoring US citizens: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...
Mercenary Army: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...
Judicial Watch State Dept used Soros-backed Tracking tool: https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
Ukraine HIV AIDS money embezzled (Judicial Watch): https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
Derkach re Shabunin: https://derkach.com.ua/en/publication...
Birx Johannesburg wapo: https://www.washingtonpost.com/magazi...
100% Life: https://network.org.ua/en/pepfar-amba...
Soros: Remove Zuckerberg: https://www.ft.com/content/88f6875a-5...
KFF: US Global Health orgs Primer: https://www.kff.org/global-health-pol...
more...
To support my work you can contribute (thank you!!) here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
OR
Send me something through the mail! My PO Box address is on this page: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact....
Find me on Bitchute (video back & exclusives!): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofF...
REFERENCES:
Q posts: qanon.pub
REASON mag: https://reason.com/2020/09/01/who-fun...
The Hill: Pressed not to Investigate Sor0s: https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/...
Poynter re Crowd Tangle: https://www.poynter.org/tech-tools/20...
Fact Checking Grant Awards: https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking...
Poynter Major Funders: https://www.poynter.org/major-funders/
INN Major Funders: https://inn.org/about/financials/supp...
Judicial Watch re emails Yovanovitch monitoring US citizens: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...
Mercenary Army: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...
Judicial Watch State Dept used Soros-backed Tracking tool: https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
Ukraine HIV AIDS money embezzled (Judicial Watch): https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
Derkach re Shabunin: https://derkach.com.ua/en/publication...
Birx Johannesburg wapo: https://www.washingtonpost.com/magazi...
100% Life: https://network.org.ua/en/pepfar-amba...
Soros: Remove Zuckerberg: https://www.ft.com/content/88f6875a-5...
KFF: US Global Health orgs Primer: https://www.kff.org/global-health-pol...
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