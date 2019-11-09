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Health - Dr Russell Blaylock on Statin and Vaccine Insanity
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90 views • November 09, 2019
Health Dr Russell Blaylock on Statin and Vaccine Insanity
Description:
2006-02-17 Dr Russell Blaylock on Statin and Vaccine Insanity
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
related video
https://www.brighteon.com/5829508144001
Health - 06112009 Statin Rx Drug Damage Crisis- Dr Duane Graveline
Description:
2006-02-17 Dr Russell Blaylock on Statin and Vaccine Insanity
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
related video
https://www.brighteon.com/5829508144001
Health - 06112009 Statin Rx Drug Damage Crisis- Dr Duane Graveline
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