The unknown faculties of the human mind; irreducible mind (3)
78 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

If through hypnotic suggestion one can get rid of skin disorders, warts, what about bigger tumors? We know about healing frequencies, words are similar, God "breathed" life into us. What if the vaccinated could turn off their nanotech this way? More interesting facts about automatic writing, memory storage, stigmata, maternal impression and reincarnation marks on the body; all part of our consciousness, how it survives bodily death. 

Keywords
prayercollective consciousnessbirthmarksbiofieldautomatic writingstigmatahypnotic suggestionmaternal impressionreincarnation memoriesfishbowl effect

