THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 86: Forty Years of Prosperity

After Nehemiah left Jerusalem for the second time, there was a forty-year period of relative peace and prosperity in Judah during which the Persian empire was shaken with internal uprisings that saw one king after another deposed. History is often altered to fit the narrative of kings and Pastor John shares his journey in uncovering what took place after the Jews returned from Babylon.

It is the story of Jesus and the Holy Spirit guiding, leading and preserving a remnant so that there would be descendants of Abraham when the Son of God was incarnated in Bethlehem. The tragedy is that the Devil was able to seduce kings who were foolish enough to believe they could build empires that would last forever and their underlings brought death and misery upon the vanquished.

The reality of this sermon should remove all adoration for the ancient rulers and bring you to the stark reality of the horror that awaits us during the time of the Antichrist when he imposes his will upon the world.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1885.pdf

RLJ-1885 -- NOVEMBER 6, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



