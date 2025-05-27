Morning Manna - May 27, 2025 - Proverbs 1:13-19 - Greedy hearts lay traps for themselves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s sobering continuation of Proverbs 1, Rick and Doc unpack Solomon’s warning about the seductive power of greed and the destruction it invites. The passage reveals how sinners entice the innocent with promises of wealth, unity, and shared gain—only to ensnare themselves in their own traps. With powerful commentary on spiritual discernment, personal responsibility, and the societal implications of unchecked greed, this episode urges listeners to choose their paths and companions wisely. Listeners are reminded that temptation always begins subtly but ends in destruction if not resisted. The call is clear: walk not with the wicked, refrain your foot from their path, and pursue true wisdom over worldly spoils. Verses Covered: Proverbs 1:13 Proverbs 1:14 Proverbs 1:15 Proverbs 1:16 Proverbs 1:17 Proverbs 1:18 Proverbs 1:19