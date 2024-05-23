Prepping 101: An Experts Advice on What YOU Need to be Prepared for ANY Situation - Technology and Tools | Tina Blanco

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









Tina Blanco, is a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for launching businesses that aid those in need, often in life-saving capacities. Pioneered the accessibility of satellite phones for the masses, forging lasting partnerships with leading MSS providers like Inmarsat, Iridium, and others over 15 years. Known for her unwavering commitment to improving satellite phone accessibility, Tina Blanco is a true visionary and advocate for positive change and she continues to share her message to always be prepared for the unknown.









Tina Blanco

WEBSITE: www.beready123.com

WEBSITE: www.sat123.com

WEBSITE: www.phone123.com









