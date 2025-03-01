Epstein Files Released with Jewish/Zionist/Templar Photo Op and Binder Full of Redacted Photocopies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The E-FILES… “Never gonna give them up, never gonna let them go (public)”. They are just outright mocking people to their face now. We are very close to dystopian tyranny now... and many people still think the government is going to save them!
BTC: bc1q8ggz8uxs6gdlpnqa9sgr0znphmyh7w5n3xxkmy
BCH:qr9pcytsj6m78dzpd4hqvjjynnugec39surn7ls4se
XMR:48K9VRZXo1BidJJwxDCZvi9bzB9yd4q859sPJ1mWjLZE7qwEac7bbtdVsx3KBXvJeaGH7cCzJ4uivPHiJC3Hxz7A12BaiXr
Anarchapulco 2025 Lifetime Replays: https://Anarchapulco.com/Ascendance (discount code for 35% off: TDV)
TDV Summit 2025 Lifetime Replays: https://TDVSummit.com (discount code for 35% off: TDV)
Nicaragua Discover Tour March 2025: https://ecidevelopment.com/product/nicaragua-discovery-tour-march-2025
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/Bret31986/status/1890844047197065481
https://x.com/i/status/1882171687472632192
https://x.com/TheOfficerTatum/status/1895254939750015203
https://x.com/i/status/1887458825604653485