U.S. Facing CRITICAL Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Hammers Bases and Infrastructure Targets
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger Report
48242 followers
11
2912 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Iran's Missile Production and US Interceptor Capabilities (0:04)

- Impact of Iranian Drone Strikes and US Munitions Shortage (1:14)

- US Military Preparedness and Strategic Moves (3:28)

- Economic and Military Implications for Gulf States (7:57)

- Trump's Misleading Statements and US Military Strain (11:04)

- Iran's Resilience and US Military Strategy (15:24)

- Global Implications and US Military Weakness (16:21)

- Economic and Market Trends (19:50)

- Energy Market Disruptions and Future Outlook (21:42)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore


Recent News
Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Patrick Lewis
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

Laura Harris
The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
