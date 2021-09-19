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How Hospitals are Killing Us - Many Booms! Amazing Polly
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351 views • September 19, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fam1bTnPB9LO/
Through the introduction of the ICU and Critical Care Ward, hospitals have been subverted by cold, calculating technicians who do not care about individual patients. **TO SUPPORT MY WORK PLEASE CLICK HERE: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU ** read more…
Video is in 4 parts;
Part 1: My takedown of “Trusted Voice” of the Pandemic, Michael Warner.
Part 2: What is an Intensivist and how have they ruined Hospitals?
Part 3: The history of Critical Care – some shady characters emerge in the wake of WW2.
Part 4: Who benefits from this? Who forced the hiring of Intensivists in thousands of hospitals? Is this part of a darker agenda of population control and eugenics?
LINK TO MY OTHER VIDEO CHANNEL, MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
REFERENCES:
Warner Covid: Crescent School 2020: https://issuu.com/baarmstrong/docs/crescent_p_p_summer_2020_june_final
Warner Pity and Fear: https://visualizingthevirus.com/entry/pity-and-fear/
Warner Ask the Doc / Tesla: https://healthydebate.ca/2016/07/topic/doctor-apps/
Canuck Law: https://canucklaw.ca/cv-17d-dr-michael-warners-financial-interests-in-prolonging-the-pandemic
Stormhaven: https://stormhaven.blog/2021/04/11/dr-michael-warner-getting-rich-off-locking-you-down/
VIDEO Whos in Charge in the UCU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPsZ_XuiSes
VIDEO: What’s an Intensivist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKuIzYD_imQ
Peter Safar: Surviving the Nazis and starting Over: http://old.post-gazette.com/lifestyle/20020331safarside0331fnp8.asp
Max Harry Weil Obituary, NYT: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/max-harry-weil-physician-who-helped-invent-intensive-care-unit-dies-at-84/2011/08/03/gIQA1DZIvI_story.html
Max Weil Papers: https://dblp.org/pid/54/2766.html
Annals of the ATS: Intensive Care Outcomes: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201801-051OC
Scoring System for Comparison of Disease Severity in ICU patients: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/simplified-acute-physiology-score
Clinical Review: Scoring System in the Critically Ill: https://ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/cc8204
Association Between Critical Care Physician Management and Patient Mortality in the ICU: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/full/10.7326/0003-4819-148-11-200806030-00002?journalCode=aim
Hospitals Face Pressure to Cut Mistakes, Herald-Palladium, Apr 2 2002: https://www.newspapers.com/image/366889291/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;match=1
Leapfrog Extorts Texas Hospital: https://www.newspapers.com/image/178887014/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;m
Through the introduction of the ICU and Critical Care Ward, hospitals have been subverted by cold, calculating technicians who do not care about individual patients. **TO SUPPORT MY WORK PLEASE CLICK HERE: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU ** read more…
Video is in 4 parts;
Part 1: My takedown of “Trusted Voice” of the Pandemic, Michael Warner.
Part 2: What is an Intensivist and how have they ruined Hospitals?
Part 3: The history of Critical Care – some shady characters emerge in the wake of WW2.
Part 4: Who benefits from this? Who forced the hiring of Intensivists in thousands of hospitals? Is this part of a darker agenda of population control and eugenics?
LINK TO MY OTHER VIDEO CHANNEL, MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
REFERENCES:
Warner Covid: Crescent School 2020: https://issuu.com/baarmstrong/docs/crescent_p_p_summer_2020_june_final
Warner Pity and Fear: https://visualizingthevirus.com/entry/pity-and-fear/
Warner Ask the Doc / Tesla: https://healthydebate.ca/2016/07/topic/doctor-apps/
Canuck Law: https://canucklaw.ca/cv-17d-dr-michael-warners-financial-interests-in-prolonging-the-pandemic
Stormhaven: https://stormhaven.blog/2021/04/11/dr-michael-warner-getting-rich-off-locking-you-down/
VIDEO Whos in Charge in the UCU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPsZ_XuiSes
VIDEO: What’s an Intensivist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKuIzYD_imQ
Peter Safar: Surviving the Nazis and starting Over: http://old.post-gazette.com/lifestyle/20020331safarside0331fnp8.asp
Max Harry Weil Obituary, NYT: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/max-harry-weil-physician-who-helped-invent-intensive-care-unit-dies-at-84/2011/08/03/gIQA1DZIvI_story.html
Max Weil Papers: https://dblp.org/pid/54/2766.html
Annals of the ATS: Intensive Care Outcomes: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201801-051OC
Scoring System for Comparison of Disease Severity in ICU patients: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/simplified-acute-physiology-score
Clinical Review: Scoring System in the Critically Ill: https://ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/cc8204
Association Between Critical Care Physician Management and Patient Mortality in the ICU: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/full/10.7326/0003-4819-148-11-200806030-00002?journalCode=aim
Hospitals Face Pressure to Cut Mistakes, Herald-Palladium, Apr 2 2002: https://www.newspapers.com/image/366889291/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;match=1
Leapfrog Extorts Texas Hospital: https://www.newspapers.com/image/178887014/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;m
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