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Suzy Hansen Chapter 27 - Using the Brain Like a USB – Part 2 of 6
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12 views • January 21, 2022
Part 2 - I did a reading from Chapter 27 - Children of the Mind: Using the Brain like a USB, in Suzy Hansen's book, "The Dual Soul Connection – The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement," available at https://amzn.to/3zKmfje or Kindle Edition https://amzn.to/3BIsmF5
Disclaimer: We do not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. Those of us who have studied her work have our own theories about how to interpret it.
On Dec. 26, 2021, I gave this talk to the Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group. This was the description of the Meetup: Brian was so inspired by ICER's philosophy, which their rep. Victor Viggiani shared at our Dec. 15th Meetup, that Brian announced at the end of that meeting that he has changed the name of our Meetup from Positive Alien Agenda to, “Preparing for Alien Contact”. ICER is the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research at https://icer.network/ and their byline is, Preparing for Contact.
Suzy Hansen is ICER’s rep. from New Zealand. She and contactee Jeff from the Vancouver UFO Meetup have been the biggest inspirations for the writing of the Philosophy of our group.
For this Meetup, Brian will talk about ICER's purpose and go over some of Victor's statements posted in the comments of his Dec. 15th talk.
And, Alfred Lambremont Weber has generously given his permission for us to post two of his video interviews with Suzy Hansen from 2011 and 2015, onto our YouTube channel. Brian will play the last seven minutes of her talk with Alfred at 1:42:55 where he asks Suzy to summarize the alien agenda for human advancement. Her answer is pithy and powerful. The video is, “Suzanne Hansen: Dual Human-Grey Soul Earth Education Mission by Benevolent Grey ETs”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cMrPPkITqY&;t=3431s . Brian will then unpack what Suzy said, giving his interpretation of her outline of the three waves of volunteer souls who have come to help the earth.
Brian will also quote some short passages from her book, The Dual Soul Connection – The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement, available at
https://amzn.to/3zKmfje or Kindle Edition https://amzn.to/3BIsmF5
This will be followed by a group discussion. If you want to take the time to prepare, buy her book and please watch the whole video with Suzy and Alfred. Come with any comments and questions.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Disclaimer: We do not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. Those of us who have studied her work have our own theories about how to interpret it.
On Dec. 26, 2021, I gave this talk to the Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group. This was the description of the Meetup: Brian was so inspired by ICER's philosophy, which their rep. Victor Viggiani shared at our Dec. 15th Meetup, that Brian announced at the end of that meeting that he has changed the name of our Meetup from Positive Alien Agenda to, “Preparing for Alien Contact”. ICER is the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research at https://icer.network/ and their byline is, Preparing for Contact.
Suzy Hansen is ICER’s rep. from New Zealand. She and contactee Jeff from the Vancouver UFO Meetup have been the biggest inspirations for the writing of the Philosophy of our group.
For this Meetup, Brian will talk about ICER's purpose and go over some of Victor's statements posted in the comments of his Dec. 15th talk.
And, Alfred Lambremont Weber has generously given his permission for us to post two of his video interviews with Suzy Hansen from 2011 and 2015, onto our YouTube channel. Brian will play the last seven minutes of her talk with Alfred at 1:42:55 where he asks Suzy to summarize the alien agenda for human advancement. Her answer is pithy and powerful. The video is, “Suzanne Hansen: Dual Human-Grey Soul Earth Education Mission by Benevolent Grey ETs”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cMrPPkITqY&;t=3431s . Brian will then unpack what Suzy said, giving his interpretation of her outline of the three waves of volunteer souls who have come to help the earth.
Brian will also quote some short passages from her book, The Dual Soul Connection – The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement, available at
https://amzn.to/3zKmfje or Kindle Edition https://amzn.to/3BIsmF5
This will be followed by a group discussion. If you want to take the time to prepare, buy her book and please watch the whole video with Suzy and Alfred. Come with any comments and questions.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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