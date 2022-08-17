The Cannabis Deception (Overcome Demon Possession pt2) [ep.13]

This information will open your eyes to the truth of all psychoactive drugs, not just marijuana. Get ready for some raw, unfiltered truth about drug use, pharmakeia, and hallucinogenic states of mind--all of which leave the user completely defenseless against demon possession. Paul encourages us in Ephesians 5:11 to "...have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them," And that's exactly what I intend to do here. If you are struggling with a haunted home, demonic oppression of some sort, or even demon possession, then please take a moment to download this document that will give you instructions on how to cleanse your life and defeat these demonic strongholds and familiar spirits in the power of Yeshua: https://bit.ly/cleanseyourdwelling





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