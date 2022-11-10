Create New Account
Ballot Box and Altar Rail: Fallout for the Pro-life movement
2 views
LifeSiteNews
Published 18 days ago |
This week's U.S. midterm elections set a new benchmark in the battle for a culture of life — providing critical signs of the country's divided pro-life and pro-family movement. Also, despite formal attempts by Catholic Church officials to suppress the traditional Latin mass, faithful Catholics continue proclaiming their love and desire for 2,000+ years of traditional worship. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of 'InFocus' to get the facts you need to champion life, faith, family, and freedom at home.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

Keywords
pro lifemidterm electionsus elections

