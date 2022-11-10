Ballot Box and Altar Rail: Fallout for the Pro-life movement

This week's U.S. midterm elections set a new benchmark in the battle for a culture of life — providing critical signs of the country's divided pro-life and pro-family movement. Also, despite formal attempts by Catholic Church officials to suppress the traditional Latin mass, faithful Catholics continue proclaiming their love and desire for 2,000+ years of traditional worship. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of 'InFocus' to get the facts you need to champion life, faith, family, and freedom at home.

