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THIS IS ALL SHE WANTS FOR CHRISTMAS (LISTEN PEOPLE LMFAO)
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100 views • November 30, 2021
SHE SAID YOU COULD BE ISOLATING FOR XMAS THEN SHE SAID STILL CARRING ON MAKING PLANS, THEN SHE SAID IF YOU HAVENT HAD YOUR 1ST OOR 2ND JAB OR BOOSTER PLEASE GO AND HAVE THEM, THATS ALL SHE WANTS FOR CHRISTMAS.
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