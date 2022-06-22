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SATAN'S BILLIONAIRE PROFITEERS OFF CHILDREN
ABSOLUTE TRUTH
ABSOLUTE TRUTH
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114 views • June 22, 2022

ALL BILLIONAIRE ELITES ARE LIARS FOR LUCIFER AND SATAN....

IG Farben was indicted for war crimes by the Nuremberg Tribunal - for making the gas for the gas chambers, for hideous experiments by Mengele, for buying, experimenting on and killing people with vaccines. IG Farben was broken up into BASF, BAYER (now Baxter International which released deadly avian flu mixed with human flu last year which would have killed millions and then was immediately selected to produce the swine flu vaccines), and HOECHST (formerly Aventis, now Sanofli Pasteur, also making the swine flu vaccines and a company that put Sarkozy into office in France where he had secret plans to remove democracy there using the pandemic as a pretext)


The Rockefellers, along with the pharmaceutical industry, control the WHO. They had a large interest in IG Farben and were involved in eugenics and genocide. This is who is promoting the vaccines. The new means to forced medical experiments seem to be through fear and emergency rather than concentration camps, and the means to eugenics now appears to be disguising the genocidal intent and the contents of vaccines.



The Nuremberg Code is based on two things missing now - informed consent. Instead, we have military on the ground to "assist" and martial law statutes on the books in most states arranged by Bush and Cheney that would make medical experimentation - diagnostic tests, unknown treatments, taking of samples, and exposure to chemical "decontamination," and vaccination - mandatory, via threat of prison, massive fines, and detention camps.


H1N1 has brought us full circle back to forced human medical experiments - and with the very Nazi companies and Rockefellers involved then. One wonders then - what IS in those unknown, untested vaccines being forced on millions?




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satanzionistrothschildnaziselon muskbill gatesbezosmangelezuckereberg
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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