© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warns of Communist Tactics in North America!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • November 03, 2020
Warns of Communist Tactics in North America! Pastor Arthur Pavlovski from Communist Poland warns the West! A new generation Solzhenitsyn! Guest speaker at the Edmonton Legislature addressing the "High Noon" Rally 2020-10-31. Canada is rapidly plunging into Marxist and Communist controls as stern warnings are issued! A scintillating activist colleague of Laura Lynn Tyler-Thompson makes his views known from an experiential foundation!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.