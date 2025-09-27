BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hidden Tech, Gold, and the Battle for Humanity's Future | Weekly War Report
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
74 followers
78 views • 1 day ago

In this urgent Wartime Weekly Report, John Michael Chambers presents a briefing from Guardian Daniel R. that connects the dots between suppressed civilization-changing technologies and the accelerating Global Financial Reset. Discover the "technology paradox": how thousands of classified patents—for free energy, anti-gravity, and sonic healing—hold the power to either liberate or enslave humanity.


The analysis reveals how the crumbling fiat debt system, hints of a new gold standard, and mysterious financial phenomena (like the 22,000 booby-trapped pallets of cash) are all signs of a decisive turning point approaching before 2025 ends.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

