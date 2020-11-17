© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LES 10 RAISONS POURQUOI JE VEUX ABSOLUMENT ME FAIRE V-a-X-i-n-e-r ! (Partie 2) - Amélie Paul
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • November 17, 2020
15 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@ameliepaul:8/vaccinspartie2:1
Amélie Paul : https://odysee.com/@ameliepaul:8
Voici la partie 2 de la série "Les 10 raisons pourquoi je veux absolument me faire vaXiner contre la C-O-V-I-D-1-9", dont la première partie a été censurée par Facebook.
Merci de vous abonner à ma chaîne Odysee où je pourrai poster mes vidéos plus controversées !
POUR SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
DONS INTERAC: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
POUR ME SUIVRE SUR LES DIFFÉRENTES PLATEFORMES: https://linktr.ee/ameliepaul
Amélie Paul : https://odysee.com/@ameliepaul:8
Voici la partie 2 de la série "Les 10 raisons pourquoi je veux absolument me faire vaXiner contre la C-O-V-I-D-1-9", dont la première partie a été censurée par Facebook.
Merci de vous abonner à ma chaîne Odysee où je pourrai poster mes vidéos plus controversées !
POUR SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
DONS INTERAC: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
POUR ME SUIVRE SUR LES DIFFÉRENTES PLATEFORMES: https://linktr.ee/ameliepaul
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.