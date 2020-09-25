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THURSDAY - SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2119-9AM Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Funds Bail Project Linked to U-Haul Providing Supplies to Louisville Rioters
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey helped donate $11 million to organisations that included the Bail Project, linked to the U-Haul in Louisville earlier today.National File reported today that an employee of the Bail Project, Holly Zoller, was caught handing out shields and other equipment to potential rioters from a U-Haul truck in Louisville, Kentucky.A group of concerned citizens managed to track down and identify Zoller: One member of the anonymous group called Zoller, posing as a U-Haul employee, noting that the company had seen “hundreds of Twitter posts” about the U-Haul truck “being used to protest illegally.” EP 2019-9AM Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Funds Bail Project Linked to U-Haul Providing Supplies to Louisville Rioters – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3iUuReF
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