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MEET THE TYPICAL BRAINWASHED SCHOOL TEACHER WHO IS ‘EDUCATING’ YOUR CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN.
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610 views • August 09, 2021
Meet the typical brainwashed school teacher who is ‘educating’ your children and grandchildren.
You know, some days I think it’s a GOOD thing that most of the human race will soon be vaccine-genocided, because there are SO MANY dangerous people like this who are way beyond help!
You know, some days I think it’s a GOOD thing that most of the human race will soon be vaccine-genocided, because there are SO MANY dangerous people like this who are way beyond help!
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