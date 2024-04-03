Chad Wolf: Biden's failed illegal immigration policies

Newsmax: Chad Wolf | We hear incident after incident of Biden's failed immigration policies | On Wednesday's "Newsline," former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf defends former President Donald Trump's emphasis on countering President Joe Biden's failed illegal immigration policies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.