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TTAV 2020 Expert Preview - Judy - Part 1 | Cover-Ups, Corruption, Damage, and the CDC
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221 views • October 12, 2020
Judy is a force to be reckoned with. She is blowing the whistle on corruption happening behind the scenes and sharing the truth about vaccines, vaccine damage, and she walks us through the CDC vaccine schedule.
Be on the lookout for Part 2 & 3 of this amazing interview with Judy. Join us for the entire 10-part docu-series, The Truth About Vaccines 2020 starting October 13 airing at 9pm EST around the world FREE!! ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
No matter whether you're PRO or ANTI vaccines, or, like many of our viewers, you're somewhere in between... this eye-opening docu-series will provide you with the tools you need to make informed and empowered decisions about the health of you and your family.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
Be on the lookout for Part 2 & 3 of this amazing interview with Judy. Join us for the entire 10-part docu-series, The Truth About Vaccines 2020 starting October 13 airing at 9pm EST around the world FREE!! ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
No matter whether you're PRO or ANTI vaccines, or, like many of our viewers, you're somewhere in between... this eye-opening docu-series will provide you with the tools you need to make informed and empowered decisions about the health of you and your family.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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